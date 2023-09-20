Russia attacks Ukraine with 24 drones overnight, oil depot hit in Kremenchuk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 17 out of 24 Russian attack drones overnight, according to preliminary data from the Air Force on Sept. 20.

Air defense downed the Shahed "kamikaze" drones above Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the Air Force added.

One drone did hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, causing a fire to break out, the Air Force said.

Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Telegram emergency services are at the oil refinery and that there are currently no reports of casualties.

On Aug. 10, a drone attack destroyed an oil depot in Rivne Oblast.