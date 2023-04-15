Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NYT: Russian ambassador claims US threatened Russia over arrest of Gershkovich

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 3:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, told Russia’s state-controlled Channel One that the United States threatened Russia with what he called “retaliatory measures” if Russia refused to return Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Antonov claims to have met with Victoria Nuland, the under-secretary of state for political affairs.

Biden said on April 5 that the release of Gershkovich is a top priority for the administration, while Blinken demanded his ‘immediate release’ on April 2.

Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group recruiting local residents, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia accused him of being a spy and arrested him for espionage, a claim that the U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal vehemently deny. Espionage in Russia carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

Bloomberg: Putin approved arrest of US journalist Gershkovich on spying charges
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of a U.S. reporter on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
