Russian airstrike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injures civilian

Russia attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast with an aerial bomb on March 13, damaging multiple buildings and injuring at least one person, the State Emergency Service said.

A house, a shop, a five-story building, and a two-story building were reportedly damaged in the attack. A fire broke out in the house but was put out by first responders.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of over 17,000, lies only a few kilometers south of Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The town was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 before it was liberated in Ukraine's autumn counteroffensive along with other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces continue to strike at the liberated towns and villages, carrying out 20 attacks against Kharkiv Oblast settlements over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in his morning report on March 13.