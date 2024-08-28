Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast kills family of 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 28, killing a family of four, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The parents, aged 45 and 53, their 24-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, were found dead under the rubble of a destroyed house.

According to the prosecutors, Russian forces targeted the residential area of the village, most likely using a guided bomb.

Izmailivka is a front-line village some 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Pokrovsk, a town that has become the focal point of the Russian offensive in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

On Aug. 27, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured three civilians, authorities said.