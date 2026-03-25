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Russia wants to ban those over 60 in occupied Ukraine from receiving calls from abroad

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russia wants to ban those over 60 in occupied Ukraine from receiving calls from abroad
A sticker on a phone features the map of Ukraine with the number of the total area of Ukraine during a meeting with representatives of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities with a delegation of representatives of the Embassies of the countries of the Northern Baltic region, Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 5, 2026. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Russia plans to ban those aged over 60 living in occupied areas of Ukraine from receiving calls from abroad, potentially preventing them from communicating with relatives, Ukraine's authorities reported on March 25.

Oleksii Kharchenko, the head of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said Russia is trying to "severely limit" communication between family members separated because of the war.

People living in Ukraine-controlled areas cannot safely visit loved ones in occupied areas due to active front-line battles and strict filtration processes when trying to travel to occupied territories through third countries like Belarus.

Many Ukrainians under Russian occupation are unable to leave their homes for various reasons, such as ill health, making phone and internet the only means to stay in touch with their relatives.

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"Control over the population (in occupation) is tightening every day," Kharchenko said.

This is just one step in Russia's effort to control information in occupied Ukraine.

On March 22, the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia was blocking Telegram, a popular messaging app among Ukrainians, as well as VPN services, which are often used to bypass internet restrictions.

Ukraine's partisan group Atesh said on March 17 that Russian occupational authorities tried to block the internet in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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According to Atesh, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, appealed to Russian authorities to allow a complete internet shutdown in the region.

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What Russia’s push to ban Telegram means for its economy, war effort
For millions of Russians, losing access to Telegram would immediately disrupt how they run businesses, handle daily life, and stay connected in an already fragmented digital landscape.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
RussiaUkraineRussian-occupied UkraineLuhansk OblastLuhanskZaporizhzhia Oblast
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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