According to the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 15 that if the U.S. provides long-range missiles to Ukraine, it will make them a “party to the conflict,” and Russia will respond to it. Earlier on July 22, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington was not ready to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that the world doesn't end up heading toward "a third world war.”