Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the government is requesting civilians evacuate from recently liberated towns as Russian forces continue to shell the areas. According to Yanushevych, the recently liberated village of Kniazivtsi has been completely destroyed, while another settlement, Vysokopilli, is 80% destroyed, with many other towns in the oblast seeing similar levels of destruction.