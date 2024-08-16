Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russia summons Italian ambassador over journalists working in Kursk Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert August 17, 2024 12:52 AM 2 min read
The exterior of the Russian Foreign Ministry building with a state Soviet emblem in central Moscow on March 7, 2024. (Tatyana Makeyeva /AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Aug. 16 summoned Italy's ambassador, Cecilia Piccioni, in response to a team of journalists from the Italian news outlet RAI reporting from Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast, the ministry announced.

Russia claimed that the journalists crossed the border into Kursk Oblast illegally.

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border incursion into Russia on Aug. 6. Ten days into the surprise offensive, Kyiv holds over 80 settlements in Kursk Oblast and continues to advance, according to the military.

RAI on Aug. 14 broadcast the first foreign media report from the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha, located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"A strong protest was expressed to the ambassador in connection with the actions of the film crew of Italian state television and radio company RAI, which illegally entered the territory of the Russian Federation," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cecilia Piccioni, Italy's ambassador in Moscow, told the Russian authorities that  RAI's reporters "plan their activities in a totally independent and autonomous way," the Italian Foreign Ministry told Reuters.

Russian Telegram news channels also reported on Aug. 16 that the Interior Ministry plans to open criminal cases against two RAI journalists.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
