Ukraine advances another 1-3 km into Russia's Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova August 16, 2024 9:10 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military equipment is moved near the border with Russia in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced 1 to 3 kilometers in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 16.

The unprecedented operation hit its 10-day mark on Aug. 15, with Kyiv claiming to have seized 1,150 square kilometers of Russian territory and 82 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

"In general, the situation is under control. All activities are being carried out according to the plan, the logistics system is working smoothly," Syrskyi said.

According to the commander, the fighting is ongoing near the village of Malaya Loknya, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Sudzha.

"I hope many captives will be taken there," Syrskyi said.

The estimates of Russian captives, taken by Ukraine during the Kursk Oblast, ranging from several hundred to 2,000. Ukraine declined to provide a full number of Russian captives taken during the ongoing operation following the Kyiv Independent's request.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Despite mounting reports that Russia is moving at least some forces to the sector, Kyiv's troops in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

General Mick Ryan on Ukraine’s strategic calculus in Kursk Oblast
Editor’s note: The transcript of this interview has been edited for clarity. As it entered its second week, Ukraine’s cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast is showing no signs of slowing down. Although the element of surprise that overwhelmed the thin Russian defending force in the firs…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
