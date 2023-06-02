Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Western official: Russia suffered 60,000 casualties in Bakhmut

by Haley Zehrung June 2, 2023 5:02 AM 1 min read
Russia has suffered over 60,000 casualties as of June 1 in its assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a Western official, British broadcasting organization Sky News reported.

"We judge that capturing Bakhmut has likely cost Russia at least 60,000 casualties in that Bakhmut-Popasna sector over the course of the year-long battle," the official told Sky News. The official referred to this figure as a "conservative estimate," and added that the actual number may be much higher.

The Battle of Bakhmut has been the bloodiest of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Estimates for losses on both sides range in the tens of thousands. The involvement of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has made the fight for Bakhmut especially brutal.

In late May, the city was effectively occupied by Russian troops after 10 months of intense fighting.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on May 31, however, that the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut and the entrance to the city remain in control of Ukrainian forces.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
