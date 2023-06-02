Western official: Russia suffered 60,000 casualties in Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has suffered over 60,000 casualties as of June 1 in its assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a Western official, British broadcasting organization Sky News reported.

"We judge that capturing Bakhmut has likely cost Russia at least 60,000 casualties in that Bakhmut-Popasna sector over the course of the year-long battle," the official told Sky News. The official referred to this figure as a "conservative estimate," and added that the actual number may be much higher.

The Battle of Bakhmut has been the bloodiest of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Estimates for losses on both sides range in the tens of thousands. The involvement of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has made the fight for Bakhmut especially brutal.

In late May, the city was effectively occupied by Russian troops after 10 months of intense fighting.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on May 31, however, that the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut and the entrance to the city remain in control of Ukrainian forces.