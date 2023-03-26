Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast
Russia strikes residential area in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 6:50 PM 1 min read
The central streets of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, badly damaged by Russian shelling in the two weeks following the liberation of the city, photographed on Sept. 24, 2022. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning on March 26, the Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the regional State Emergency Service reported.

The artillery shelling damaged a five-story residential building, and caused extensive damage to several private homes, according to the report.

Read also: Kupiansk goes from occupation to active war zone

There were no casualties reported.

Law enforcement officers observe the damage Russian shelling caused to an apartment building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on March 26. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office) 

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, residential areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine have come under frequent attack.

As of March 20, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 22,209 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 8,317 killed and 13,892 injured. However, the actual number of casualties could be significantly higher.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
