Russia strikes residential area in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

On the morning on March 26, the Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the regional State Emergency Service reported.

The artillery shelling damaged a five-story residential building, and caused extensive damage to several private homes, according to the report.

There were no casualties reported.

Law enforcement officers observe the damage Russian shelling caused to an apartment building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on March 26. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, residential areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine have come under frequent attack.

As of March 20, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 22,209 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 8,317 killed and 13,892 injured. However, the actual number of casualties could be significantly higher.