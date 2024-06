This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the Poltava district on June 17, hitting a civilian infrastructure site, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

"There are casualties; people may be buried under the rubble," Pronin said on Telegram.

Further details of the attack are being determined, according to the governor.