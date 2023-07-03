Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on July 2, firing over 110 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Putyvl, and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used artillery and mortars to target the Krasnopillia community, damaging two private residences. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast which often suffers from shelling the most, was attacked explosives.

In the Putyvl community, one private residence was destroyed and another one was damaged following mortar attack.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.