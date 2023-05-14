Update: 7-year-old child confirmed among injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people have been injured in a May 14 Russian artillery strike on Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to oblast governor Yurii Malashko.

One girl aged seven was among the injured, Malashko said.

According to presidential office head Andrii Yermak, the attack was carried out by Russian Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

Another victim, a 30-year-old man, is in a critical condition after receiving shrapnel wounds from a direct to his house, according to the governor.

The village of Prymorske is located approximately 12 kilometers from the front line in Zaprizhzhia Oblast, on the Kakhovka Reservoir, of which the southern bank remains occupied by Russian forces.