Russia shells Sumy Oblast 20 times

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 20 times on Sept. 3, resulting in 137 explosions, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The Russian military shelled seven communities, including Esman, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Znob-Novgorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Svesa.

Multiple weapons were deployed against the region over the course of the day, including mortars, grenades, artillery, and unguided aerial missiles.

A private house and an outhouse was destroyed in Bilopillia as a result of the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.



