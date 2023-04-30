Military administration: Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another, the regional military administration reported on April 30.

A woman was killed in her home by Russian shelling of Odradokamianka, just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka.

Russian forces shelled a residential area in Bilozerka, west of Kherson, heavily injuring a man.

He has been hospitalized, and the “doctors are fighting for his life,” according to the report.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank in November 2022, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.