Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military administration: Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 6:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another, the regional military administration reported on April 30.

A woman was killed in her home by Russian shelling of Odradokamianka, just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka.

Russian forces shelled a residential area in Bilozerka, west of Kherson, heavily injuring a man.

He has been hospitalized, and the “doctors are fighting for his life,” according to the report.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank in November 2022, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.