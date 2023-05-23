Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing a woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Kozatske on May 23, killing one woman, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the report, Russian forces launched a mortar attack on Kozatske on the morning of May 23.

As a result of the shelling, one woman was killed.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.