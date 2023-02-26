Russia shells Kherson Oblast, injures civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled the village of Dniprovske in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast with artillery, the oblast's military administration reported on Feb. 26.

One 55-year old man was injured in the attack and later hospitalized when a shell landed in the coutryard of a residential area, the report read.

Since the liberation of parts of Kherson Oblast on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November, Russia has consistently shelled communities from the occupied eastern bank.