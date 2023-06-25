2 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 25, the Russian military heavily shelled Kherson Oblast, injuring a 29-year-old man in the village of Antonivka and another man in the village of Burgunka, the regional administration reported.

According to the report, one pregnant woman also came under the shelling, and that currently “doctors help the expectant mother to prevent premature birth.”

During the day, Russia also dropped aerial bombs on villages of Kozatske and Vesele.

Earlier, the Kherson Oblast administration reported on a 21-year-old man who was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Antonivka, which is located just north of Kherson, on the same day.

The strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11 last year after Russian troops withdreww to the left bank of the Dnipro River. Since then, the liberated territories of the region have been constantly shelled by Russia.