Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on July 29 following missile strike on Dnipro

by Olena Goncharova July 29, 2023 7:51 AM 1 min read
Russian missiles hit the city of Dnipro on July 28, injuring nine civilians. Rescue operations were concluded after 3 a.m. local time on the next day. Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram 
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community overnight on July 29, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

There were no casualties, according to the governor. In the meantime, rescue operation in Dnipro following Russia's missile strike on the city, concluded after 3 a.m. local time. Nine people were wounded in the attack, including two children, and this number remains the same. Nobody was killed in the missile strike, according to Lysak.

Dnipro, a city of one million people in central Ukraine, was hit at around 8:30 p.m. on July 28 following an air raid siren. According to the footage provided by witnesses to the Kyiv Independent, as well as footage shared on social media, an apartment building in the city sustained heavy damage.

Four other apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, as well as seven cars, Lysak reported. The headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also damaged.

The region has experiences numerous Russian attacks, including missile strikes, since February, 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits Dnipro with missiles, at least 5 injured
Key developments on July 28: * An apartment building and the SBU headquarters in Dnipro were hit in a missile attack * Prosecutor General reports on investigation into deaths and abuse at Olenivka prison * Reports of explosions in Russia’s Rostov Oblast * Poland to double the size of its milita…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
