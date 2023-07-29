Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on July 29 following missile strike on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community overnight on July 29, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

There were no casualties, according to the governor. In the meantime, rescue operation in Dnipro following Russia's missile strike on the city, concluded after 3 a.m. local time. Nine people were wounded in the attack, including two children, and this number remains the same. Nobody was killed in the missile strike, according to Lysak.

Dnipro, a city of one million people in central Ukraine, was hit at around 8:30 p.m. on July 28 following an air raid siren. According to the footage provided by witnesses to the Kyiv Independent, as well as footage shared on social media, an apartment building in the city sustained heavy damage.

Four other apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, as well as seven cars, Lysak reported. The headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also damaged.

The region has experiences numerous Russian attacks, including missile strikes, since February, 2022.

