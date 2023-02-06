Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging houses, civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on Feb. 6 afternoon, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the regional council.

The attacks damaged three houses, three farm buildings, a car, solar panels, gas pipelines, and power lines in the Myrove community near Nikopol.

The regional district of Synelnykove was also hit, and the consequences are being clarified, said Lukashuk.

There were no casualties in both attacks, he added.