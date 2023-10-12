Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 11, injuring one woman, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

A 68-year-old woman in Druzhba was hospitalized after being wounded in the attacks.

No further casualties were reported.

The Russian military attacked the Sumy border with artillery, mortar shelling, anti-tank missiles, drones, and mines, among other weapons, causing 286 explosions throughout the day.

The attacks hit the communities of Druzhba, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Daily shelling is a fact of life for residents of the vulnerable border communities in Sumy Oblast. An Oct. 10 attack killed a 13-year-old girl in Uhroidy.