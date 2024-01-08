Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova January 9, 2024 1:50 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 8, the regional military administration reported.

A total of 61 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border 18 times, targeting the communities of Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda.

The Russian military attacked the Sumy border with various weapons, including mines, mortars, cannon artillery, and drones.

The Krasnopillia community experienced the most intense attacks, with a total of 24 explosions recorded over the past 24 hours. Krasnopillia village is located some 10 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. The border communities are subject to daily shelling by nearby Russian troops, who have launched attacks at Sumy Oblast on a constant basis since April 2022.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

News Feed

12:57 AM

