News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil February 14, 2024 4:02 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 13, firing 39 times and causing at least 331 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalynhynska, and Myropillia, using various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

No casualties were reported.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.

Shelling is a daily occurence for residents living in Sumy Oblast. The region’s northeastern border settlements experience frequent attacks from nearby Russian forces.

'The Ukraine' book of stories offers a look at different, pre-war Ukrainians
Ukrainian author Artem Chapeye has lived many lives: journalist, activist, translator, and since the spring of 2022, a soldier in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Being a writer helps him to “endure everyday army life,” he said in an interview in June 2023, but “until everything is finished, it is very
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
