Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 13, firing 39 times and causing at least 331 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalynhynska, and Myropillia, using various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

No casualties were reported.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.

Shelling is a daily occurence for residents living in Sumy Oblast. The region’s northeastern border settlements experience frequent attacks from nearby Russian forces.