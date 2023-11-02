Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Nov. 1, the local military administration reported.

The attacks caused 101 explosions throughout the day. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops fired 19 times at the border, striking the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhba. The administration reported attacks with artillery, mortar shelling, and mines.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast are near-daily targets of Russian attacks.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 1 that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces had inflicted the heaviest single day of shelling on Ukraine in 2023.