Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Minister: Russia attacks over 100 Ukrainian towns in 1 day

by Abbey Fenbert November 2, 2023 5:32 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on July 5, 2023, in Kyiv. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 118 Ukrainian settlements in 24 hours spanning Oct. 31-Nov. 1, marking the year's heaviest single day of shelling, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 1.

"Since the beginning of the year, this is the largest number of towns and villages that have come under attack," Klymenko said.

An attack on an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast, caused a fire that took 100 rescuers and a robot to extinguish. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine's eastern regions sustained the heaviest attacks. Casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The barrage of attacks coincides with a Nov. 1 report from South Korean intelligence that North Korea has provided Russia with over one million artillery shells.

Ukrainian officials have long warned of increased Russian strikes in the fall and winter months. The attacks are expected to target the country's energy infrastructure, as they did last year.

Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
