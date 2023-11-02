Minister: Russia attacks over 100 Ukrainian towns in 1 day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 118 Ukrainian settlements in 24 hours spanning Oct. 31-Nov. 1, marking the year's heaviest single day of shelling, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 1.

"Since the beginning of the year, this is the largest number of towns and villages that have come under attack," Klymenko said.

An attack on an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast, caused a fire that took 100 rescuers and a robot to extinguish. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine's eastern regions sustained the heaviest attacks. Casualties were reported in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The barrage of attacks coincides with a Nov. 1 report from South Korean intelligence that North Korea has provided Russia with over one million artillery shells.

Ukrainian officials have long warned of increased Russian strikes in the fall and winter months. The attacks are expected to target the country's energy infrastructure, as they did last year.