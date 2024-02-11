Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat February 12, 2024 12:36 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast destroy several residential building, killing three while injuring four others on Feb. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Russia drones also dropped mines onto a settlement.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 39 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders
Key updates on Feb. 10-11: * Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders * Trump says he would urge Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that fail to meet financial obligations * Russian military uses Starlink inside Ukraine, intelligence confirms * Zelensky:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.