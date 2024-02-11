Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Russia drones also dropped mines onto a settlement.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 39 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.