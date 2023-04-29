Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on April 29 with over 170 explosions reported in the region, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers to target the Yunakivka community over the past 24 hours. A private residence in Yunakivka village is destoryed, while eight more were damaged in the attack.

In the Esman community, three private residences were damaged as Russian forces attacked with mortars and artillery. In Seredyna-Buda city, a high-rise was damaged during the shelling.

No casualties have been reported by the administration.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.