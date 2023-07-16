Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 16, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia launched 18 strikes on the oblast over the past 24 hours which resulted in at least 126 explosions. Russian troops targeted the oblast using artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Putyvl came under fire, according to the administration.

One civilian was injured in Seredyna Buda as a result of the shelling. Russian forces also damaged two private homes, a gas pipe, and a private vehicle in the community.

The Administration announced earlier today that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down a Russian drone over the city of Sumy. No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been experiencing daily assaults by Russian troops since parts of the oblast were liberated from in early April 2022.







