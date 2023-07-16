Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia hits Kherson Oblast with guided bombs, killing 1

by Alexander Khrebet July 16, 2023 11:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have struck Kherson Oblast with two guided aerial bombs, killing a woman, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on July 16.

The 70-year-old woman was killed in the village of Zmiivka, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Zmiivka sits on the Dnipro River’s west bank, just across from Russian-occupied Vasylivka.

The Russian attacks injured three people in the region, while two children were wounded in an unidentified explosion over the past day.

The prosecutors opened an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.

The city of Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank. They have been using this bank to fire at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
