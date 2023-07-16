Russia hits Kherson Oblast with guided bombs, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have struck Kherson Oblast with two guided aerial bombs, killing a woman, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on July 16.

The 70-year-old woman was killed in the village of Zmiivka, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Zmiivka sits on the Dnipro River’s west bank, just across from Russian-occupied Vasylivka.

The Russian attacks injured three people in the region, while two children were wounded in an unidentified explosion over the past day.

The prosecutors opened an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.

The city of Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank. They have been using this bank to fire at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

