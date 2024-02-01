Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotin. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto a settlement.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Yunakivka experienced the most intense attacks with 36 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located a mere nine kilometers south and seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.