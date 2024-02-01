Skip to content
Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat February 2, 2024 1:47 AM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotin. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto a settlement.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Yunakivka experienced the most intense attacks with 36 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located a mere nine kilometers south and seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

1:47 AM

11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
