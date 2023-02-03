Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted the communities of Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Bilopillia, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 2.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, three houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The Russian military shelled the communities 120 times, using mortars and multiple rocket launcher systems.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.