Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched multiple attacks against Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 21, attacking five communities and causing at least 31 explosions, regional military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the communities of Yunakivka,Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman and Znob-Novhorodske, according to the post.

The Russian military deployed a range of weapons, including grenade launchers, mortars, artillery, and mines, throughout the day's attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.