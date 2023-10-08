Russia shells 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces stepped up artillery strikes on Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8, targeting three border communities, local authorities reported on Telegram.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.

Regional officials recorded 34 explosions from five attacks conducted by artillery, grenade launchers, explosives, and unguided missiles.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Esman were targeted. There was no information on casualties or damages in the region at the time of the publication.

Earlier in the day, Russia troops attacked Antonivka, on Kherson's outskirts. A 50-year-old man was killed, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.