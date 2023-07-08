Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on July 7, firing over 111 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Seredyna Buda, Druzhbivsk, Shalyhyne,Velyka Pysarivka, and Bilopillia came under fire, according to the administration.

A power line was reportedly damaged in the Krasnopillia community.

In addition to artillery and mortar, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with grenade launchers and unguided aerial missiles.

Earlier this week, Russian drone strikes in the northern city of Sumy killed three people, and more civilians died in attacks on the border communities.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been hit with daily attacks since parts of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.