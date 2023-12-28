Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia imprisons two poets for anti-war poetry reading

by Elsa Court December 28, 2023 5:34 PM 1 min read
Artem Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba in court on Dec. 28, 2023. (SOTA / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court sentenced two men to prison for participating in a reading of poems against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in public, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported on Dec. 28.

Russia passed sweeping censorship laws in March 2022 that essentially criminalized any public criticism of the invasion, contradiction of Russian propaganda, or even playing Ukrainian music in public.

Artem Kamardin, Yegor Shtovba, and Nikolai Daineko reportedly participated in the poetry reading on Sept. 25, 2022, near the monument to Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.

The next day, law enforcement searched their homes and assaulted the men, RFE/RL said. A video appeared online in which they apologized, with visible bruises on their faces.

Kamardin was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Shtovba was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. They were found guilty of calling for activities that undermine the security of the state, among related offenses.

Danieko was already sentenced in May 2023 to four years in prison.

According to the Russian independent media outlet Sota, Kamardin received a higher sentence as he was accused of organizing the group.

New Belarusian poetry collection explores revolution, exile, war
When Belarusian author Hanna Komar brought the manuscript for her poetry collection “Ribwort” to a publisher in Belarus in the summer of 2021, she was told that their business would be shut down if they published her work. Komar, like thousands of her fellow Belarusians, took part in the 2020-2021
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.