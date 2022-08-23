Russia says over 1,000 children from Mariupol 'adopted' in its remote cities.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The local authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar said that over 1,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied city of Mariupol “have found new families” in the remote cities of Russia including Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, and Altai Krai, while over 300 children are “temporarily held in specialized institutions” of the Krasnodar region, and can be adopted as well. In late July, Ukraine identified 5,600 children forcibly deported to Russia. But the numbers are expected to be higher, according to Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko.