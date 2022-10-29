Russia says it 'suspends participation' in grain deal with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the Kremlin was suspending the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was set to expire on Nov. 22.

The deal, reached in July, allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea ports.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russia was suspending the deal over a drone attack on the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol in the early morning of Oct. 29.

Russia blamed Ukraine for sending nine drones that allegedly hit and damaged a minesweeper and a dam in the Crimean city.

Ukraine’s government hasn’t commented on the alleged attack, but President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Oct. 29 that Russia was "making up terrorist attacks," without specifying whether he was talking about Sevastopol.

Moscow said earlier it was taking issues with some elements of the deal, complaining that it wasn’t giving proper treatment to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, signalling a possible willingness to resume the blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.EU and U.S. sanctions don’t apply on Russian grain and fertilizers exports.