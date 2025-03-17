Russia sanctions could be eased in exchange for security, justice for Ukraine, Ukrainian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western sanctions against Russia could be eventually relaxed if the step ensures security and justice for Ukraine, top Ukrainian sanctions official Vladyslav Vlasiuk told Politico in an interview published on March 17.

The U.S., the EU, and other international partners have imposed heavy sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, aiming to undermine its ability to wage war.

Vlasiuk said that easing the economic restrictions imposed on Russia is "a matter of time," but stressed that it has to happen under the right conditions. He noted that sanctions are designed to push Russia to cease its aggression and commit to lasting peace rather than being a "punishment of any kind."

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened additional sanctions and tariffs on Russia while also temporarily cutting off military and intelligence support for Kyiv to push the two countries to peace talks.

While saying it is premature to discuss what sanctions could be lifted, Vlasiuk added that Moscow is already asking to ease specific restrictions, indicating what hurts Russia the most.

A lasting agreement with Russia would have to include justice and "compensations for the Ukrainians" for more than three years of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Vlasiuk noted.

Western sanctions have primarily targeted Russia's energy sector, as oil and gas exports represent a major part of Moscow's war budget. The EU has sought to pivot away from Russian supplies, while the G7 imposed a trade cap on Russian seaborne crude oil.

Over 460 international companies have exited Russia since February 2022, representing a loss of $6 billion in taxes paid to the Russian state, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

The Trump administration extended some of the sanctions but said that easing the restrictions would have to be part of an eventual peace deal. Last week, the U.S. did not extend an exemption allowing Russian banks to use U.S. payment systems for energy transactions, dealing another blow to Russia's oil industry.