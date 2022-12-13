Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia rules out withdrawal from Ukraine by end of 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2022 2:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Dec. 13 that Kyiv needs to accept new territorial “realities,” dismissing a peace proposal by President Volodymyr Zelensky that would include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

According to Peskov, these “realities” include Russia’s illegal "annexation" of four Ukrainian regions – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.

Russia claims to have annexed these four Ukrainian regions after staging sham referendums. Russia doesn't entirely occupy either of these regions.

Ukraine and the West dismissed Russia's "referendums" as illegal and imposed a round of new sanctions on the country following the announcement.

Earlier on Nov. 15, Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders. The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

On Dec. 2, the Institute for the Study of War said that Russia would benefit from negotiations with Ukraine and Western countries that include a ceasefire, allowing it to prepare its military for further offensives against Ukraine.

On the same day, the White House also said that "Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind."

Life under occupation: 'I was forced to vote in sham referendum at gunpoint'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.