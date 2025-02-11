Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia ranked 154th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index published on Feb. 11, marking its worst performance since the index introduced its current ranking system in 2012.

"In order for autocratic regimes to secure power, they dismantle critical checks and balances — allowing corruption to run rampant," Transparency International said in the report.

Russia was given a score of 22 points, with a lower number of points indicating higher corruption perceptions. In 2023, Transparency International placed Russia 141st with a score of 26 points.

The organization highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.

Ukraine ranked 105th with 35 points, moving down one spot from 2023 relative to other countries and losing one point. Kyiv saw a three-point increase between 2022 and 2023.

"Despite the Russian invasion, Ukraine is making strides in judicial independence and high-level corruption prosecutions," Transparency International said.

After the EuroMaidan Revolution ousted pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, Ukraine launched an extensive anti-corruption campaign. Observers warned that Russia's full-scale invasion presents an increasingly significant challenge to Ukraine's anti-graft reforms.

Andrii Borovik, the executive director of Transparency International Ukraine, noted that while a one-point drop is not necessarily a sign of decline, it suggests stagnation and warns authorities that more reforms are needed.

Tackling corruption is one of the main conditions for Ukraine's integration into Western political structures, namely the EU. Among the reforms recommended by Brussels in 2022 were changes to Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies, judiciary reforms, legislation against money laundering, and more.

Among other countries in the region, Moldova improved its performance by reaching 43 points, ranking 76th, while Albania climbed five points to 80th place with 42 points.

The European Union's average score dropped by two points this year to 62. Denmark topped the index for the seventh consecutive year with a score of 90, followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).