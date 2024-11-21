Russia, North Korea agree to increase charter flights following trade discussions, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on cooperation following discussions on trade, the economy, science, and technology, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Nov. 21.

While the KCNA report provided few specifics, Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency reported that the two countries had agreed to boost charter flights. The agreement was confirmed by Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources, which noted that between January and September, over 5,000 tourists traveled between the two countries, with more than 70% of them flying.

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their relations over the past two years, particularly in the context of mutual military support and geopolitical alignment against Western nations, posing significant challenges to international stability.

The increased charter flights will operate not only from Russia’s eastern regions near North Korea but also from major cities across the country, Russia's TASS added.

The Russian delegation, led by Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Nov. 18. During the visit, the Russian government also presented zoo animals, including an African lion and two brown bears, sent from Russia's President Vladimir Putin as gifts to North Korea.

In April, Russia donated eagles, cranes, and parrots to the Pyongyang Central Zoo, according to Reuters.

During Putin’s visit to North Korea in June, the leaders agreed on a mutual defense pact. The strengthening of defense relations has raised concerns internationally, with Washington, Kyiv, and Seoul condemning North Korea for supplying military equipment and sending over 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.