Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Russian losses
Edit post

Media: Russia lost over 10,000 soldiers in war in Ukraine over past 6 months

by Kateryna Hodunova July 13, 2024 12:22 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on May 1, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian army lost at least 10,014 personnel in the war in Ukraine over the past six months, according to joint research by BBC Russia and the Russian outlet Mediazona, published on July 12.

The study identified over 10,000 Russian troops who were killed over the past half-year. In total, the names of 59,168 killed Russian soldiers have been identified.  

The research was conducted using open sources, including obituaries published in the media and social networks and photos of graves and military monuments.

The real number of dead may be significantly higher, BBC Russia said.

Former prisoners recruited for the war remain the largest category of casualties, accounting for 20% of all reported losses.

Meanwhile, 14% of those killed were volunteers, and 12% were mobilized and had contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia has lost 3,725 officers at the front since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Economist reported on July 5, citing leaked documents from the U.S. Defense Department, that between 462,000 and 728,000 Russian soldiers had been killed, injured, or captured in the invasion of Ukraine by mid-June.

These numbers exceed the number of Russian troops who were preparing for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to The Economist.

Ukraine's General Staff estimates that the Russian military's personnel losses surpassed 500,000 in late May.

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:52 PM

Ukraine's GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months.

"Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow" in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.