General Staff: Russia has lost 742,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 742,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 1.
This number includes 1,730 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,469 tanks, 19,369 armored fighting vehicles, 30,507 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,923 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,803 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.