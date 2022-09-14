Russia-led military alliance holds meeting to discuss renewed clashes between Azerbaijan, Armenia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an alliance between Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Tajikistan, held an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 14 via video conference following renewed fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that broke out on Sept 13. During the meeting, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia will take “additional steps” to “de-escalate the situation” without providing details of what the response will be. Earlier on Sept. 13, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with Putin and requested military assistance from the CSTO.