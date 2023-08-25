Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia launches two strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight

by Martin Fornusek August 25, 2023 9:29 AM 2 min read
Sukhoi Su-35S aircrafts perform during the 76th anniversary of Victory Day in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all four missiles that Russia launched at Odesa Oblast in two consecutive strikes overnight, Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on Aug. 25.

Shortly before midnight, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet fired two Kh-35 cruise missiles at one of the ports in Odesa Oblast. Both of the projectiles were destroyed, Humeniuk reported.

Several hours later, Russian forces attacked the oblast again, this time launching two Kalibr missiles, both of which were again intercepted, the spokesperson said.

Humeniuk add that the Russian naval forces deployed a missile carrier in the Sea of Azov, adding that Russia is looking for new ways to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

According to Governor Oleh Kiper, air raid sirens in Odesa Oblast went off twice during the night. The first alert sounded at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, the second one at around 4 a.m., going off also in the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russia has intensified its attacks against southern Odesa Oblast after Moscow's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Deal, targeting primarily agricultural infrastructure and ports.

On Aug. 23, Russian forces launched 20 Shahed kamikaze drones against a grain storage facility in a Danube port, causing a grain warehouse to partially burn down.

Ukraine wants to use new Black Sea corridor to export grain
After a successful evacuation of a vessel along a new corridor on the western Black Sea coast, Ukraine is hoping to use the corridor to export grain, Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, said on national television, Reuters reported on Aug. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
