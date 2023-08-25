Russia launches two strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all four missiles that Russia launched at Odesa Oblast in two consecutive strikes overnight, Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on Aug. 25.

Shortly before midnight, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet fired two Kh-35 cruise missiles at one of the ports in Odesa Oblast. Both of the projectiles were destroyed, Humeniuk reported.

Several hours later, Russian forces attacked the oblast again, this time launching two Kalibr missiles, both of which were again intercepted, the spokesperson said.

Humeniuk add that the Russian naval forces deployed a missile carrier in the Sea of Azov, adding that Russia is looking for new ways to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

According to Governor Oleh Kiper, air raid sirens in Odesa Oblast went off twice during the night. The first alert sounded at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, the second one at around 4 a.m., going off also in the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russia has intensified its attacks against southern Odesa Oblast after Moscow's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Deal, targeting primarily agricultural infrastructure and ports.

On Aug. 23, Russian forces launched 20 Shahed kamikaze drones against a grain storage facility in a Danube port, causing a grain warehouse to partially burn down.