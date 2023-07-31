Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 31, killing at least one person and injuring at least 10, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"One missile hit a four-story building of an educational institution. There are probably people under the rubble", Klymenko said.

"The second missile destroyed parts of the fourth to the ninth floors of a residential building. A fire broke out," the minister wrote on Telegram.

"As of 10:15, one person died, and 10 residents sought medical attention."

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, residential buildings, a university building, and a crossroads in the city were hit.

Kryvyi Rih's Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported on explosions in the city around 9 a.m.

The second most populous city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes.

On July 8, a drone attack against the city injured one resident. A Russian missile on June 13 killed 13 people and injured dozens more.

The oblast's capital of Dnipro was also recently targeted by Russian missiles, which damaged a high-rise residential building and an abandoned Security Service headquarters. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.