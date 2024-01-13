Russia launches large-scale missile attack against Ukraine, air defenses at work across the country

Skip to content
by Dmytro Basmat January 13, 2024 6:59 AM 1 min read
Illustrative Photo: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 7, 2023. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 13, Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram.

Nearly all of Ukraine's oblasts are under an active air alert, as Russian fighter jets launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea towards Ukrainian cities. Those under active air alerts have been instructed to seek shelter immediately.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported MiG-31K interceptor fighter jets launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia.

Explosions were heard around 5 a.m in the city of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and around 7 a.m. in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, reported Suspilne.

No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties has been reported.

3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
