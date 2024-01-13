Russia launches large-scale missile attack against Ukraine, air defenses at work across the country

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 13, Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram.

Nearly all of Ukraine's oblasts are under an active air alert, as Russian fighter jets launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea towards Ukrainian cities. Those under active air alerts have been instructed to seek shelter immediately.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported MiG-31K interceptor fighter jets launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia.

Explosions were heard around 5 a.m in the city of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and around 7 a.m. in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, reported Suspilne.

No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties has been reported.