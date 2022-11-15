Russia launches mass air strike across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in at least 11 out of 24 Ukrainian oblasts on the afternoon of Nov. 15.

Three apartment buildings have been hit in Kyiv, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Approximately half of the capital city and Kyiv Oblast lost power following the attacks.

Some 80% of the western city of Lviv lost power following the attacks on the city's energy infrastructure. The city's electrical public transport stopped operating.

Authorities reported that 90% of Ternopil Oblast was left without power.

The northern city of Zhytomyr lost power completely, according to preliminary reports.

Critical infrastructure facilities have been hit in Kharkiv in the east and Rivne in the west.

Air raid alert has been activated in all of Ukraine, except for the Russia-occupied Crimea peninsula. Several Ukrainian officials reported the mass launch of long-range cruise missiles by Russia.

Local authorities reported that air defense systems were responding to the attacks in the Chernihiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The attack is Russia's fourth mass air strike targeting Ukraine's energy inftastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. They resulted in mass power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

