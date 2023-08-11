Russian shelling of Nikopol injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 11, injuring a woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council head Mykola Lukashuk said.

The attack injured a 72-year-old woman, who was subsequently hospitalized. Her condition is stable, Lukashuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian artillery further damaged 15 residential buildings, six farmhouses, a car, and five power lines, the official added.

Nikopol's precarious position directly across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant makes it a regular target of heavy shelling from Russian forces.